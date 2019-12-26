|
WATSON, Cassandra Joan Passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Soin Medical Center of natural causes. She was born in Dayton, OH on September 30, 1943 to Edna J. and James H. Wimmer. Her father, being an Air Force pilot, Sandy led the life of a military brat, living in Texas, California, the Philippines, Germany, and finally, returning to Ohio in 1961. She entered Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and graduated in June, 1965 with a B.S. in Elementary Education. In August of 1965, she married William E. Watson of Dayton. She soon began a familiar lifestyle of military dependent when Bill entered the Air Force as a Second Lieutenant, Aircraft Maintenance Officer. With his military service completed, Sandy and Bill settled down in Beavercreek where they have remained. Sandy started a career in banking which led her through a lot of hard work to series of promotions from a teller, to head teller, branch manager, manager of several Beavercreek bank branches, and finally to Sales and Marketing Director for BankOne of Dayton. Sandy learned that the Position of Executive Director of the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce would be coming available, and desiring a change from banking, she accepted the position in 1992. She remained with the Chamber until her and her husband's mutual retirement in January, 2005. She remained active in the Rotary Club and many other organizations. She leaves her husband, Bill, and many friends to mourn her passing. Family will receive friends from 5-8 PM Friday, December 27, 2019, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd at Grange Hall Rd. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the funeral home with Rev. Rob Wackerman officiating. A private interment will be at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to the Rotary Club of Beavercreek in Sandy's memory. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 26, 2019