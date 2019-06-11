MASSIE (Hamilton), Cassie May 92, passed away on the morning of Sat., June 8, 2019. Cassie was born on Feb. 8, 1927 to the late Charles and Ellie May (Gillespie) Hamilton in Sadieville, KY. She confessed her faith at an early age, and devoted her lifetime to serving Jesus Christ and others. Cassie was wed to William G. Massie, Jr. on April 4, 1947 in Lexington, KY. They moved to Dayton, OH where they spent the next 44 years of their married life and were charter members of East Dayton Baptist Church. They celebrated 46 years of marriage until his passing in Oct. 1993. Cassie retired after 42 years as the Union Secretary at General Motors. She and her husband moved to Lexington, KY in April 1991, joined Porter Memorial Baptist Church, and served in various ministries there. Cassie is survived by her son, Barry E. Massie; grandchildren, Hannah (Ted) James, Aaron Massie, Jared (Sarah) Massie, and Patrick Massie; great-grandchildren Elizabeth, Alice, and Ivy James and Ezra Massie; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Goldey and Rubie Hamilton; brother, Charles W. Hamilton, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and loving husband, Cassie was preceded in death by her brother, James Lewis Hamilton. Family will receive friends on Wed., June 12th from 5 pm - 8 pm at Milward - Southland located at 319 Southland Dr. Funeral services will be held the following day, 10 am on June 13th at Porter Memorial Baptist Church, located at 4300 Nicholasville Rd., Lexington. In honor of her legacy, memorial donations may be directed to Porter Memorial Baptist Church, 4300 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, KY 40515, the Gideons, or Thompson Road Baptist Church, 320 Thompson Rd, Lexington, KY 40508. To share a remembrance of Cassie or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary