|
|
CLAYBURN, Catherine A. Age 71 of Dayton passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. She is survived by loving husband of 50 years, Robert; daughters Heather Brenner and Jenny Burrell; grandchildren, Alexie and Angelena DeLano, and Jon, Cara, Juli, and Lola Burrell; brother, John Wilkes; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was a registered nurse and worked for Kettering Medical Center and Dayton Eye Surgery Center for many years. Catherine was also a long time member of Stillwater SDA Church. A memorial service will be 6pm Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Stillwater SDA Church, 9675 N. Dixie Dr. in Dayton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Texas Equusearch Ohio/Midwest Chapter at www.facebook.com/texasequusearchohio and click the learn more button.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 18, 2019