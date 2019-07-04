BENKERT, Catherine H. "Cathy" Age 89, of Vandalia, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at Grandview Hospital. She resided at Danbury Senior Living, Tipp City since April 2018. Cathy was born to the late Cash W. & Maggie (Kirk) Feindel. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Thomas Benkert; her son, Donald Benkert; 1 brother, Cash Feindel; 2 sisters, Margaret Feindel & Dorothy (Charles) Sanders. Cathy was a graduate of Roosevelt H.S. and received a degree from Miami Jacobs Junior College. She retired from Vandalia Optometry after many years of service. She was an active member of St. Christopher Catholic Church since 1960 as well as a member of the Vandalia Lioness Club since 2000. In earlier years she enjoyed volunteering at Aullwood Audubon Center and was a member of the American Business Women's Association (ABWA). Cathy is survived by her two daughters, Theresa A. Seiber of Vandalia & Diane E. (Richard) Neff of Waynesville; Grandchildren Joseph (Megan) Seiber, Sarah Seiber & Kari (Rick) Swinehart and 9 great grandchildren; 1 brother-in-law, Jim Huden of Dayton, 1 sister-in-law, Kaye Feindel of TX; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends from her prayer groups, card clubs and friendships she made throughout her life. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 5, at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Rd., Vandalia, OH with burial at Calvary Cemetery immediately following. The family will be receiving friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Cathy to either Catholic Social Services Tornado Relief Fund, , the Vandalia Food Pantry, or . Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home (Vandalia) is in charge of arrangements. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 4, 2019