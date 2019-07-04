Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
435 E. National Rd.
Vandalia, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Christopher Catholic Church
435 E. National Rd.
Vandalia, OH
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine BENKERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine BENKERT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine BENKERT Obituary
BENKERT, Catherine H. "Cathy" Age 89, of Vandalia, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at Grandview Hospital. She resided at Danbury Senior Living, Tipp City since April 2018. Cathy was born to the late Cash W. & Maggie (Kirk) Feindel. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Thomas Benkert; her son, Donald Benkert; 1 brother, Cash Feindel; 2 sisters, Margaret Feindel & Dorothy (Charles) Sanders. Cathy was a graduate of Roosevelt H.S. and received a degree from Miami Jacobs Junior College. She retired from Vandalia Optometry after many years of service. She was an active member of St. Christopher Catholic Church since 1960 as well as a member of the Vandalia Lioness Club since 2000. In earlier years she enjoyed volunteering at Aullwood Audubon Center and was a member of the American Business Women's Association (ABWA). Cathy is survived by her two daughters, Theresa A. Seiber of Vandalia & Diane E. (Richard) Neff of Waynesville; Grandchildren Joseph (Megan) Seiber, Sarah Seiber & Kari (Rick) Swinehart and 9 great grandchildren; 1 brother-in-law, Jim Huden of Dayton, 1 sister-in-law, Kaye Feindel of TX; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends from her prayer groups, card clubs and friendships she made throughout her life. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 5, at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Rd., Vandalia, OH with burial at Calvary Cemetery immediately following. The family will be receiving friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Cathy to either Catholic Social Services Tornado Relief Fund, , the Vandalia Food Pantry, or . Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home (Vandalia) is in charge of arrangements. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now