BLANTON, Catherine Sue Age 68 passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019 with her loving family at her side. Cathy is survived by her children, Charles, Aaron and David; Granddaughter Christina; She is also survived by siblings, William (Ada) Laird, Charmaine Weeks, Tracey Scalley, Dennis Brown, James Ahler and her niece, Angie Church. She is preceded in death by her daughter Shawn. Visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 532 S. 2nd Street, Hamilton, On Monday March 4, 2019 2pm until hour of service at 3pm
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 2, 2019