Catherine BRADLEY

BRADLEY (Street), Catherine 87, passed away June 25, 2020, at her home with her loving family by her side. Born in Sylacauga, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Kate Dudley and Reed Street. She was a resident of Lindenwald for 20 years, a resident of Fairfield for 15 years, and Hamilton for over 20. Retired from Garfield Jr. High, she leaves behind several co-workers and host of kids whose lives she changed with her generous heart. Her smile and laughter were one of a kind and she will truly be missed! She leaves to cherish her memory her three children: Terry Street, John Bradley, Dawn Whiteside (Jim) and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held 12 noon, Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Zion Global Ministries, 9180 Cincinnati Columbus Rd, 45069. Visitation 11 am- 12 pm and the service will be at 12. Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery (Hamilton) directly following the funeral service. Visitation open to the public & service for family & close family friends only. Per CDC guidelines, face masks must be worn for all attendees & we must maintain CDC social distancing guidelines of 6ft.



