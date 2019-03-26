Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine BROWN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Catherine BROWN Obituary
BROWN, Catherine L. Catherine L. Brown, 95, of Middletown, died Friday, March 22, 2019, at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant. She was born in London, Ohio on June 14, 1923 to parents Stewart W. and Lula (Stevens) Edwards. Catherine had worked as an executive secretary for Sorg Paper Company. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church until her health made her slow down. Mrs. Brown is survived by her sister, Myra S. Edwards; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces & great great nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Brown; parents and several siblings. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown with Reverend John Wagner officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now