Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA 31210
478-746-4322
Memorial service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:00 PM
COLE (Matthews), Catherine Catherine Matthews Cole, 65, of Macon, Georgia, died Friday, April 26, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 4:00pm, Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the chapel of Hart's at the Cupola. The family will greet friends following the service. Donations may be made to Kitty City Rescue, 4530 Knight Rd, Macon, GA 31220. https://www.kittycitycatrescue.com/read-me Please visit www.hartsmort.com to read full obituary. Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Journal-News on May 2, 2019
