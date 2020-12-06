DILLARD,
Catherine Elizabeth
Catherine Elizabeth Dillard left this life unexpectedly on
November 25, 2020. Catherine was born May 21, 1939, in
Calhoun, GA. She was a Roosevelt High School c/o '57 graduate & longtime member of Greater St. John MBC.
Catherine was preceded in death by parents, James & Hasey Chattams; husband,
Robert Charles Dillard Jr; and son, Harold "Buster" Dillard. She is survived by sons, Tony, Bobby, PeeWee Dillard; daughters, Deiona & Sunday Dillard; bonus sons, King & Eric Dillard;
devoted special friend, Willie Luckie; & host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family & friends.
Funeral service Tuesday, December 8, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike. Family will receive friends Tuesday, 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment West Memory Garden.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.