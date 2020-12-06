1/1
Catherine DILLARD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DILLARD,

Catherine Elizabeth

Catherine Elizabeth Dillard left this life unexpectedly on

November 25, 2020. Catherine was born May 21, 1939, in

Calhoun, GA. She was a Roosevelt High School c/o '57 graduate & longtime member of Greater St. John MBC.

Catherine was preceded in death by parents, James & Hasey Chattams; husband,

Robert Charles Dillard Jr; and son, Harold "Buster" Dillard. She is survived by sons, Tony, Bobby, PeeWee Dillard; daughters, Deiona & Sunday Dillard; bonus sons, King & Eric Dillard;

devoted special friend, Willie Luckie; & host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family & friends.

Funeral service Tuesday, December 8, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike. Family will receive friends Tuesday, 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment West Memory Garden.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
4882 Germantown Pike
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 610-1900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved