Catherine EVANGELOS Obituary
EVANGELOS, Catherine "Cathy" Of Dayton, Ohio. Born and raised in Portsmouth, Ohio. Died March 30, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents George and Annie Vanis. Survived by her sisters, Effie Economou, Helen (Ray) Mann and nephew Michael (Kim) Economou. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Centerville Seventh-day Adventist Church (456 W Spring Valley Pike, Dayton, OH 45458) where she was an active member since August 2015. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019
