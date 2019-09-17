Home

FARIS, Catherine "Cassie" 91, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Oakwood Village. She lived in Springfield her whole life. Catherine was a member of Oakland Presbyterian Church for 71 years and served there as a deacon and elder. She is survived by her three sons and spouses, Stephen (Paula), Ricky (Vickie) and Gary (Jennifer); seven grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde "Dick" Faris. She was a devoted gardener, having received awards for her flower gardens and certificates of recognition in the beautification of city boulevards. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday at Oakwood Village, 1500 Villa Rd., Springfield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any hospice of your choice. Arrangements handled by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 17, 2019
