1/1
CATHERINE GATES
1928 - 2020
GATES, Catherine Enola 92 of Springfield, passed away October 16, 2020, in Forest Glen Health after a brief illness. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on August 31, 1928, the daughter of Gus and Hilda Speros. Catherine retired from WPAFB as a configuration management specialist. She graduated from Wright State University at the age of 65 with a BA in Literature. In her spare time she enjoyed drawing, playing piano, golf and tennis, she was an avid reader, cooking, but most especially spending time with her dogs and family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Burton Gates; brothers Greg, Chris, Bill and George Speros. Survivors include her son Mike (Mary) Manoloff; brothers Mitch Speros and Tom (Vicki) Speros; sister in law Jeanne Speros; step-children Richard (Barbara) Gates and Kathy (Larry) Young; numerous nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, special cousin Janie Speros; and special friend Jean Westerfield. The family would like to thank the Forest Glenn Health Campus staff for their compassionate care. A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday from 3-5PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Memorial contributions are requested to the Mike Manoloff Scholarship Fund in care of the Springfield Foundation or the Clark County Dog Warden. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.


Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
