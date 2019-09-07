|
GILL (Bailey), Catherine L. Age 86 of Englewood passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She retired with over 20 years of service from Production Screw Machine. She is survived by her daughters: Karen (Dave) Knapp of Butler Twp., Patricia (Donald) Aikman of Butler Twp., Sharon Gill of Englewood, companion: Melvin Layer of Englewood, grandchildren: Chris (Pam) Hueber, Tommy (Darla) Hueber, Brad Knapp, Bryan (Nikki) Knapp, James (Shannon) Gill IV, Stephanie Satterfield, Stephan (Sarah) Gill, Katie Gill, 10 great grandchildren, sister: Carol Combs of Eaton, brothers: Richard Bailey of Vandalia, Joe Bailey of Miamisburg, Paul (Jan) Bailey of CO, dear friend: Marlene Bailey of Vandalia, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Alonzo and Dessie (Brooks) Bailey, son: James F. Gill III, granddaughter: Kristina Knapp and 7 brothers. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 7, 2019