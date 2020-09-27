1/1
Catherine GRAY
GRAY, Catherine Lilly "Kay" Catherine (Kay) Lilly Gray of Batavia, Ohio, age 95, passed away on September 16, 2020. She was the wife of the late E.J. (Dusty) Gray. She is survived by her loving daughter, Bonnie Frey (David) of Batavia, OH; grandchildren, Kate York (Shane) and Eric Frey (Jamie), and great-grand children, Samira, Kingston, and Aiden. She was active in the Dayton Woman's Club, Dayton Opera Guild, and Goodwill Industries. She worked for over 20 years with H&R Block as a tax preparer and supervisor, in addition to having her own miniature retail business. She sang in the Westminster Presbyterian Church choir. She enjoyed the opera, gourmet cooking, miniatures, playing bridge, watching sports, and spending time with her family. She was a strong, determined, and independent woman. She will be missed by family and friends.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 27, 2020.
