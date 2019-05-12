|
HANSBRO, Catherine 91, joyfully went to be with the Lord on May 7, 2019. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on March 5, 1928 to Asa and Everzene Ragland. She was a graduate of Springfield High School and retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base after 38 years of dedicated service. She leaves to cherish her memory, 3 children, Suffragan Bishop James G. (Frances) Belle, Elder Kimberly A. Hall and Anthony L. Hansbro; 4 grandchildren, Debra (Minister Matthew) Taylor, Nicole (Marcus) Pettis, Christina (Elder Nathan) Jordan and Zhylon Seals; 5 great grandchildren, Matthew Taylor, Deboni Taylor, Quinton Hemphill, Kallie Jordan and Nathan Jordan III; 1 great-great grandchild, Alanni Hemphill; nephews, Earl D. (Gloria) Ragland and Bishop Steve (Donna) Houpe; nieces, Lacretia Edley, Monica Ragland and Rhonda Underwood; god-daughter, JoEllen Massie; special friends, Dorothy Waker and Virginia McCarty and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation is Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 5 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. in the Church of Jesus Family Worship Center. Burial will be Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 12, 2019