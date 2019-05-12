Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home
527 Robert C. Henry Way
Springfield, OH 45506
(937) 460-7721
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Church of Jesus Family Worship Center
Service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Church of Jesus Family Worship Center
Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Ferncliff Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine HANSBRO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine HANSBRO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Catherine HANSBRO Obituary
HANSBRO, Catherine 91, joyfully went to be with the Lord on May 7, 2019. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on March 5, 1928 to Asa and Everzene Ragland. She was a graduate of Springfield High School and retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base after 38 years of dedicated service. She leaves to cherish her memory, 3 children, Suffragan Bishop James G. (Frances) Belle, Elder Kimberly A. Hall and Anthony L. Hansbro; 4 grandchildren, Debra (Minister Matthew) Taylor, Nicole (Marcus) Pettis, Christina (Elder Nathan) Jordan and Zhylon Seals; 5 great grandchildren, Matthew Taylor, Deboni Taylor, Quinton Hemphill, Kallie Jordan and Nathan Jordan III; 1 great-great grandchild, Alanni Hemphill; nephews, Earl D. (Gloria) Ragland and Bishop Steve (Donna) Houpe; nieces, Lacretia Edley, Monica Ragland and Rhonda Underwood; god-daughter, JoEllen Massie; special friends, Dorothy Waker and Virginia McCarty and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation is Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 5 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. in the Church of Jesus Family Worship Center. Burial will be Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now