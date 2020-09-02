1/1
Catherine JOHNSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHNSON, Catherine A. Age 61, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at her residence. She was born December 14, 1959, in Bath, New York, and moved to Ohio in the late 1960's. She was employed as a dental hygienist for several local dentist offices. She also owned and operated her own data processing business in downtown Middletown called Kick Word and Data for ten years. She bowled in several area leagues and enjoyed traveling for tournaments. She also enjoyed knitting and camping with her family. Preceding her in death were her father, Anthony D. Benincasa; one brother, Dwayne Benincasa; and one niece, Donnita L. Hock. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Roy A. Johnson; her mother, Catherine Doyle Livingston; one sister, Diane A. Benincasa; one brother, Anthony K. Benincasa; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Private services for the family will be at their convenience. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis or the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family on our website, www.herr-riggs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4545
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved