Catherine KOEPKE

KOEPKE, Catherine L. "Cathy" Age 69, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was born in Middletown, OH, on April 22, 1951, to the late Mary Lou (Carles) and Roy Anslinger. She worked at Walmart with more than 20 years of service. She is survived by her son, Jason Miller; her daughter, Jayme Miller; her husband, Kelly Koepke; 5 grandchildren, Courtney, Casey, Gage, Shelby, Destiny, Anson and Kellen; 2 great-grandchildren, Elissa and Eiley; and 2 brothers, Greg (Lorna) Anslinger and Richard "Rick" Anslinger. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 24th, at the Shuey Mill Inn & Event Center, 313 S. Main St., Germantown, OH, from 6 8:30 p.m., with an Eastern Star ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 08:30 PM
Shuey Mill Inn & Event Center
JUN
24
Service
06:30 PM
Eastern Star ceremony
Funeral services provided by
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
