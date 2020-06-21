Catherine KOEPKE

KOEPKE, Catherine L. "Cathy" Age 69, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was born in Middletown, OH, on April 22, 1951, to the late Mary Lou (Carles) and Roy Anslinger. She worked at Walmart with more than 20 years of service. She is survived by her son, Jason Miller; her daughter, Jayme Miller; her husband, Kelly Koepke; 5 grandchildren, Courtney, Casey, Gage, Shelby, Destiny, Anson and Kellen; 2 great-grandchildren, Elissa and Eiley; and 2 brothers, Greg (Lorna) Anslinger and Richard "Rick" Anslinger. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 24th, at the Shuey Mill Inn & Event Center, 313 S. Main St., Germantown, OH, from 6 8:30 p.m., with an Eastern Star ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.