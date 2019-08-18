|
MARXEN, Catherine Marie "Cathy" 67 of Dayton passed away peacefully Monday, August 12, 2019. Cathy leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 37 years Timothy Marxen, two daughters and one son-in-law Marla and Randy Whisnant, Lisa Horne and one grandson Nicholas Summersell. Also surviving are her sister Sherry Dawson, brothers Steve and Ronnie Kiser, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and her beloved cat Lucy. She was preceded in death by her parents Samuel L. and Etta Marie (Ferguson) Kiser. Private services will be held at the convenience of Cathy's family. Arrangements entrusted to the Tobias Funeral Home, Englewood Chapel. Messages of sympathy and support to her family may be made at: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019