Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Englewood Chapel
675 West Wenger Road
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2381
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Marxen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Marxen


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Marxen Obituary
MARXEN, Catherine Marie "Cathy" 67 of Dayton passed away peacefully Monday, August 12, 2019. Cathy leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 37 years Timothy Marxen, two daughters and one son-in-law Marla and Randy Whisnant, Lisa Horne and one grandson Nicholas Summersell. Also surviving are her sister Sherry Dawson, brothers Steve and Ronnie Kiser, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and her beloved cat Lucy. She was preceded in death by her parents Samuel L. and Etta Marie (Ferguson) Kiser. Private services will be held at the convenience of Cathy's family. Arrangements entrusted to the Tobias Funeral Home, Englewood Chapel. Messages of sympathy and support to her family may be made at: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now