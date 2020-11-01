1/1
Catherine MINIARD
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MINIARD (Roselle),

Catherine

Age 58, born on September 29, 1962, passed away at her mother's home on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was the daughter of Harold and Shirley (Tate) Roselle.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Roselle; niece, Stephanie Roselle; and brother, Raymond Roselle.

She is survived by her mother, Shirley Roselle; son, Daryl, Jr. (Billy Jo) Miniard; brother, Steve Roselle (granddaughter, Lexi); sister, Sue Roselle (nieces, Kari (Mike), Kelly (Doug), and Cora); aunt, Mary Roepken; uncle, Jerry Roselle; and also many cousins and friends. Catherine has a best friend, Barb Cope and especially loved Barb's grandkids, Paxton and Triston. She especially loved a grand-niece, Lexi, when she was little.

Catherine worked for 42 years in nursing. She worked at Sienna Woods at 15 years old, Kingston for 20 years, and St.

Joseph. She graduated from Chaminade Julienne in 1980.

Everyone who touched Cathy was loved by everyone very much. She loved especially baking her son's cake with cream cheese icing.

A viewing will take place from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home-Kettering chapel. A funeral service will be officiated by Chaplin Billy Jo Miniard and Pastor John Corcoran at 6:00 pm. Mass will take place at St. Henry Catholic Church at a later date. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved