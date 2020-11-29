RITTER (Fraker), Catherine Butler
Age 103, of Spring Valley, OH, passed Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husbands: Ora Butler and Max Ritter; 3 brothers: Truman, Cecil and Paul; 2 sisters: Opal and Juanita; children: Brenda Kay, John Butler & his wife Carolyn, Eva Rich and Robert Butler. She is survived by her children: Ronald (Lavon) Butler of Germantown, Karen (David) Darkow of Spring Valley, Joyce Collins of Cuyahoga Falls,
Richard (Shirley) Butler of Port Charlotte, FL, Timothy (Karen) Butler of Ripley, WV. Also survived by 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren. A
funeral service will be held, 12-noon, Tuesday, December 1st at Washington Heights Baptist Church, 5650 Far Hills Avenue, with Pastor David Kisner officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon at the church. Burial will be in Bellbrook Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Heights Baptist Church or Hospice of Dayton
. Morris Sons Funeral Home, Kettering, OH, in care of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to
www.morris-sons.com