ROALEF (nee Croft) Catherine Ann "Cathy" Passed away May 10, 2020 after a heroic battle with cancer. Cathy is survived by her loving husband, Bob Roalef, her brothers, Mike (Judy), Tom (Lloyd) and Dan (Lucy) Croft, stepdaughter Erica Kolmin, stepson Rob Roalef, granddaughter Noelle Kolmin, and Bob's siblings, Anne (Robbie) Kantor, Joseph Roalef, Helen (Bruce) Hart, and David (Meg) Roalef. Cathy was 60 years old and a lifelong resident of the Dayton area. She passed away peacefully in her Centerville home surrounded by her husband and immediate family. Cathy was born October 23, 1959 in Dayton, and was predeceased by her parents Ora Louis (Jim) and Patricia Croft of Beavercreek, Ohio. Cathy was a devoted caregiver to her mother Pat Croft before Pat's passing in 2016. Cathy was a 1978 graduate of Beavercreek High School and graduated from Wright State University in 1982 with a degree in computer science. Her career included 30 years with SAIC from which she retired in 2013. Among a highlight of her many her professional accomplishments, she was honored with her company's Aspire Award in 2012 for excellence in teaching and mentorship. Cathy enjoyed an active social life and left a wide circle of friends who shared her love for travel, food, wine, theater, and the arts. She was known for her quick wit, cheerful wardrobe, intellect and compassion, and will be remembered fondly for her hospitality and cooking prowess. Her Alsatian tarts, lobster bisque, decadent cakes, and multi-course dinners were favorites among her family and friends. Her love, spirit, and fight with cancer were an inspiration to many. Cathy's thoughtful, precise, eloquent journal entries throughout her experience with lung cancer touched and inspired her friends and family as she shared her realities with candor. Cathy was active in many organizations and causes including P.E.O. International, The Noble Circle, and American Wine Society. Cathy was very proud of and happy to be a frequent blood donor. One of her regrets on being diagnosed with cancer was that she would no longer be able to be a blood donor. If you are able, please consider giving a blood donation in Cathy's honor. The family would like to express their thanks to , The Kettering Cancer Center, and The James Cancer Hospital. A family service was held May 13, 2020 followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. A memorial event will be planned later in the year. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Cathy's honor to one of her favored organizations: The Noble Circle Project, , and P.E.O. International at www.peointernational.org.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 17, 2020