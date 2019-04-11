ROBINSON, Catherine C. "Kay" Age 97 of Kettering, Ohio passed away Tuesday April 9, 2019 at . Catherine was born December 3, 1921 in Charleston, West Virginia. She moved to Ohio in 1940, then moved to Dayton in 1943 and married Earl Robinson. Catherine is preceded in death by her parents, Dennis and Myrtle C.( Knaus) Caskey, her husband, Earl J Robinson, a sister June Finke, and a brother Bob Caskey. Catherine is survived by her son Jay of Kettering, Granddaughter Amanda Hutchins, 3 Great Grandchildren, Madison, Malynn, and Isaiah all of Ohio. One niece Kelly and husband Shawn of Chicago and several other relatives. Catherine retired from Huffy in 1977 and has been a member of Fairmont Baptist Church since 1985. She has many, many friends , Harold and Linda McKeehan, Ruth Wickline, and Marilyn Mauro. Funeral Service 2 pm Monday April 15, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Pastor Wesley Beckner officiating. Burial in Fairview Cemetery in Bellbrook. Visitation from 1 pm until 2 pm at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to in her memory. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary