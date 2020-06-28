Catherine SCUDDER

SCUDDER (McGee), Catherine Age 95, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was a resident of Dayton, for over 70 years and a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Albert Scudder Sr.; siblings, Walter McGee, Delores Dabney; longtime friend, Clarence Cross. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Albert Scudder Jr.; grandchildren, Brittani Hollier, Mark, William and Isaiah Scudder; great-grandchildren, Brenton and Jordyn Scudder, Bella and Raja Smith; Godson, Ronald Brodie; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 12 noon, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3211 Lakeview Ave. Visitation 11 am- 12 pm. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store