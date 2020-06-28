Catherine SCUDDER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCUDDER (McGee), Catherine Age 95, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was a resident of Dayton, for over 70 years and a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Albert Scudder Sr.; siblings, Walter McGee, Delores Dabney; longtime friend, Clarence Cross. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Albert Scudder Jr.; grandchildren, Brittani Hollier, Mark, William and Isaiah Scudder; great-grandchildren, Brenton and Jordyn Scudder, Bella and Raja Smith; Godson, Ronald Brodie; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 12 noon, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3211 Lakeview Ave. Visitation 11 am- 12 pm. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved