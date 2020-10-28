1/1
Catherine SPEARMAN
SPEARMAN, Catherine

Age 83 departed this life

Friday, October 23, 2020.

Catherine was born in Carthage, MS, and a resident of

Dayton, OH, for many years. She was a dedicated member of County Line Baptist Church in Carthage, MS, before joining Pugh's Temple in Dayton, OH. She was formerly employed at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Preceded in death by her parents J L and Mary Cleveland; husband Walter Spearman and son Kevin Spearman; brothers: Joe, L A, Cornelius, Otis, Eddie and Charles Ray Cleveland and a sister Mary Ann Davidson. She leaves to cherish her memory, son, Johnny (Florence) Spearman of Cincinnati, OH; three grandchildren; Danell Defurr, Paige and Nicholas Spearman; brother: Davis Cleveland; sister: Carolyn Pacley of Dayton, OH; sisters-in-law Elaine and Laverne Cleveland of Carthage, MS, and Leslie Cleveland of Murrieta, CA; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Public Viewing 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary Inc. 38 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, Ohio. Masks required,

social distancing will be practiced. Private Family Service. Rev. Lavon Mann, officiating. Interment Dayton National

Cemetery.


HHRoberts.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
