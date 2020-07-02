Catherine SZYMCZAK

SZYMCZAK, Catherine Cecilia "Kit" Age 97 1/2 , of Kettering, passed away peacefully June 30, 2020, at Village at the Greene. She is preceded in death by her mother, Lola Elva (Turrentine) Rhoden in 1944; husbands, Robert O. Boyles and Henry V. Szymczak; an infant son; a half-sister, Eleanor Hahn; father, Cecil Ray Thompson. She is survived by her children, Lana Boyles, Bobbie Stoeckert, Kathy Shiverdecker, Larry Szymczak, Ron (Tammy) Szymczak, Lora (Dale) Morris, Jimmy Szymczak; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering. Family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Bellbrook Cemetery.



