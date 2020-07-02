1/1
Catherine SZYMCZAK
SZYMCZAK, Catherine Cecilia "Kit" Age 97 1/2 , of Kettering, passed away peacefully June 30, 2020, at Village at the Greene. She is preceded in death by her mother, Lola Elva (Turrentine) Rhoden in 1944; husbands, Robert O. Boyles and Henry V. Szymczak; an infant son; a half-sister, Eleanor Hahn; father, Cecil Ray Thompson. She is survived by her children, Lana Boyles, Bobbie Stoeckert, Kathy Shiverdecker, Larry Szymczak, Ron (Tammy) Szymczak, Lora (Dale) Morris, Jimmy Szymczak; 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering. Family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Bellbrook Cemetery.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Morris Sons Funeral Home
JUL
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Morris Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Morris Sons Funeral Home
1771 E. Dorothy Lane
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 298-6560
