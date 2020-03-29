|
GERAMI-HENRY (Blanchard), Catherine Theresa Age 79 of Englewood, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She retired from Northmont City Schools as a Librarian at Northwood Elementary. Cathy also worked for many years at Thunderbowl Lanes. She was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church and had taught C.C.D at Precious Blood and sang in the choir. She also enjoyed coaching softball, soccer, reading, gardening but above all spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband: Everett Henry, son: Robert (Laura) Gerami III of Englewood, daughters: Maria (Bob) Magee of Clayton, Tina Bernardi of Englewood, Angela (Scott) Jones of Englewood, grandchildren: Bo, Catie, Antonia, Maddison, Emma, Hannah, Savanna, Drew, Sofia, Jake, Avery, sisters: Gloria "Billie" Duplantis of LA, Karen Detellier of LA, brother: L.J. (Charlene) Blanchard of LA, brother-in-law: Malcolm LeBoeuf of TX, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Morris and Ruth (Breaux) Blanchard, first husband: Robert Gerami Jr., son: Anthony Gerami and sister: Helen LeBoeuf. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Private Mass of Christian Burial will be said at St. Rita Catholic Church with Rev. James Seibert, C.PP.S. officiating. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's . The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences and memories of Cathy may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020