WIRKNER, Catherine A. 95, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in Oakwood Village. Catherine was born January 30, 1924 in Springfield, Ohio to Frank and Ann (Preller) Reibold. She was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Survivors include four children, Peg Chapman, Jim (Lisa) Wirkner, Charlie (Kim) Wirkner and Mary (Kevin) Kern; eight grandchildren, Amy (Hung), Kurt (Laura), Lindsay (Erik), Jesse (Ashley), Bonnie (Rick), Elizabeth (Dan), Allison (Joey) and Andrew; seven great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, in 2000; a son, Bill; and five siblings, Mary Murphy, Betty Tucker, and Bob, George and John Reibold. The family would like to thank the staff at Oakwood Village Transitional Care Unit for their kind and generous care. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2 - 4 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Catholic Church with Fr. John MacQuarrie officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Church.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 10, 2020