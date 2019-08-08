|
CUMMINGS, Cathie Diane Age 65 of Riverside, passed away surrounded by loved ones on August 6, 2019. She was born in Greenville, TN to proud parents, Floyd and Irma Boyd. Cathie graduated from Northridge High School in 1971. She went on to work as an office manager for 27 years for Plumbers and Pipe Fitters, Local 162. Cathie was certified to work in Veteran's Affairs, an accomplishment of which she was very proud. In 2016, she was nominated for Executive Business Woman of the Year. Cathie was an exceptional grandmother who adored her grandchildren and loved to spend time with her family. She always knew how to have a good time and enjoyed trips to the casino and shooting. Cathie was a loving, caring, and compassionate mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her. Cathie was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Boyd; and sister, Karen Jones. Cathie leaves to cherish her memory, loving daughters, Angela Ray and Marcie (Daniel) Shoup; sons, Tony (Stephanie) Cummings and Mark Cummings; love of her life, Doug Hansen; mother, Irma Boyd; grandchildren, Katie, Courtney, Melaina, Robbie, Kierra, Isaiah, Jenna, Joshua, Allison, Chloe, Sylar, and Emily; great-granddaughter, Nova; brothers, Rick (Cheryl) Boyd and Allen (C.J.) Boyd; brother-in-law, Glenn Jones; nieces and nephews, Heather, Holly, Mindy, Ricky, Tim, Tenneil, and Kyle; and many other loving relatives and dear friends. A Celebration of Cathie's Life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 6pm at Newcomer - North Chapel (4104 Needmore Road). Visitation for two hours prior (4pm - 6pm). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 8, 2019