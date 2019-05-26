AKERS (Porter), Cathrine E. Longenecker Age 98 of Brookville (formerly of Phillipsburg), Ohio passed away on May 21, 2019. Cathrine was born in Phillipsburg, Ohio on January 14, 1921. She was a graduate of Phillipsburg High School, Miami Jacobs College, a life-long musician, and a member of Phillipsburg United Church of Christ and Christian Life Center of Dayton. She was preceded in death by first husband, Bert Longenecker, and second husband, Bob Akers, parents Virgle and Fred Porter, infant sister, Vanoca, brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Midge Porter, son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Sharon Longenecker, and step-son, Jim Akers. She is survived by daughter, Paige (Garry) Royer, step-son Jon (Lynn) Akers, and step-daughter-in-law, Becky Akers, grandchildren Cindy (John) Murphy, Mary Longenecker-Scully, Douglas (Mindy) Longenecker, Kyle (Gina) Royer, Amy (Curtis) Tillman, Chad (Cori) Royer, Sean (Kristin) Royer, step-grandchildren Laura (Fred) Fields, Aaron Akers, Nicole (Michael) Garlin, Rob (Derby) Akers, and David (Erika) Akers, many great-grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter, as well as special friends: June Hall and Melva Ruff. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at a later date at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brookhaven Benevolent Fund or to the ALS Association. The Kindred Funeral Home in Englewood is assisting the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary