DEWITT, Cathy Jo 63 of Springfield passed away December 28, 2019 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on February 29, 1956, the daughter of William and Mary Ellen DeWitt. Cathy had been employed with RICOH as a title recovery specialist prior to her illness. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to the Clarence J. Brown Reservoir; just recently began crocheting; going to dinner and movies with friends, watching Everybody Loves Raymond; but especially spending time with her granddaughter. Cathy was preceded in death by her father and brother Richard DeWitt. Survivors include her mother Mary Ellen DeWitt; sons Alan (Sarah) Gentry and Philip (Rebecca) Gentry; brother Larry (Alicia) DeWitt; sister Rosemarie (David) Ramsey; granddaughter Judith Gentry; special friend and caregiver Jean McGee; special friends Brenda Jo Evans, Penny and Curtis Stidham, Krshta Smith, and Lori Cook; and her four-legged companion Mickey. Services to honor Cathy will be Friday January 3, 2020 at 1:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Visitation will begin at 11:00AM in the Memorial Home. Burial to follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions are requested to the Springfield Regional Medical Cancer Center. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 31, 2019