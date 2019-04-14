|
|
JACOBS, Cathy L. Age 66 of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Cathy was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 14, 1952, the daughter of Raymond and Naomia DeBolt. Cathy retired from Butler County Clerk of Courts after many years of service. Cathy is survived by her two sons, Damion (Shannon) Jacobs and William Jacobs; her grandsons, Jeremy and Kyle; her brother, Bob (Ardella) Baird; her sisters, Peggy Baird Deanna Chapman, Judy Murray and Cheryl (John) Davis; a dear niece, Tammy (Tom) Lindsey; and many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Cathy was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, David Jacobs; her parents; a brother, Gene Baird; a sister, Marlene Black; and her niece, Kay Knox. Graveside service will be held at St. Stephens Cemetery, 1314 Greenwood Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 14, 2019