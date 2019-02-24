Home

MIDDLETON (Clemmer), Cathy Ann 62, went on to be with her Lord and Savior on February 11, 2019 in Manatee County Memorial Hospital. Cathy was survived by her mother Loretta Clemmer, daughters Candy Fourman (Bruce) and Gini Middleton, grandson Zachary Fourman, her brother James Clemmer, sister Linda Clemmer, nieces that were like her daughters to her Sara Bender (Billy), Suzie Clemmer, Tosha Clemmer and many family and friends. The family will have a celebration of life at Mound Park on June 27, 2019 at 4pm until Dusk.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019
