Donald Jordan Memorial Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Middletown
3520 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 422-4641
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
New Era Baptist Church
1120 Yankee Rd
Middletown, OH
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
New Era Baptist Church
1120 Yankee Rd
Middletown, OH
Cathy WALKER


1964 - 2019
Cathy WALKER Obituary
WALKER (Moss), Cathy Lynn Born June 9, 1964 in Middletown, Ohio to Raymond Sr, and Ernestine Moss. Passed away December 23, 2019 age 55. She was preceded in death by her husband Oliver. She leaves to cherish her memory one Son Gerrad Walker, her mother Ernestine Moss, one sister Andrea K. Jemison (Douglas), and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 11:30am until time of service 1p.m. at New Era Baptist Church, 1120 Yankee Rd, Middletown, Ohio, Dr. Jamey L. Colts, Sr, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 1, 2020
