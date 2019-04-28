Home

POWERED BY

Services
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecelia DENEAU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecelia DENEAU

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cecelia DENEAU Obituary
DENEAU, Cecelia J. Age 84, of Eaton, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Brookhaven Nursing Center in Brookville, OH. She was born March 20, 1935 in Boston, MA to the late Hugh and Amelia Mackenzie. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Louis A. Deneau who passed away in 2017; and grandson Tyler Lee. She is survived by her daughters Donna (Roger) of Dayton and Sue (Doug) of Greenville; grandchildren: Jill (Paul) Brown of Springboro, Doug Kondrath of New York City, Amanda (Jordan) Sawmiller of North Star and Austin (Jordan) Lee of Dublin, IN; great grandchildren Jordan (Holly) Pelphrey, Haley, Kaitlyn, Kallie, Harper, Layla, Lilly, Levi and Burke; as well as an expected great granddaughter Maggie Ann and expected great great granddaughter Cecelia Lou; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 11:00 am until time of funeral services at 1:00 pm at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery, Eaton. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now