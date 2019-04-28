DENEAU, Cecelia J. Age 84, of Eaton, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Brookhaven Nursing Center in Brookville, OH. She was born March 20, 1935 in Boston, MA to the late Hugh and Amelia Mackenzie. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Louis A. Deneau who passed away in 2017; and grandson Tyler Lee. She is survived by her daughters Donna (Roger) of Dayton and Sue (Doug) of Greenville; grandchildren: Jill (Paul) Brown of Springboro, Doug Kondrath of New York City, Amanda (Jordan) Sawmiller of North Star and Austin (Jordan) Lee of Dublin, IN; great grandchildren Jordan (Holly) Pelphrey, Haley, Kaitlyn, Kallie, Harper, Layla, Lilly, Levi and Burke; as well as an expected great granddaughter Maggie Ann and expected great great granddaughter Cecelia Lou; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 11:00 am until time of funeral services at 1:00 pm at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery, Eaton. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary