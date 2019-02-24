|
|
WISE, Cecelia Humphrey Age 101 of Dayton, passed away February 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., MONDAY, February 25, 2019 at McKINLEY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 196 Hawthorn St., with Reverend Peter Matthews, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Greencastle Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019