CECIL CLARK
1928 - 2020
CLARK, Cecil D.

92, of Vandalia, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at his home. He was born to the late Charles & Leatha 'Merle"

(Burton) Clark on Oct. 20, 1928, in Scioto County, OH. He was proud of being a veteran, mason & father of 4 daughters.

Cecil was a retired Teamster #957 truck driver with over 40 years of service. He received the Combat Infantryman's Badge while serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Cecil was a member of Masonic Lodge #742 F & A.M. in Vandalia and the Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton. He was also a member of AMVETS #99, American Legion #668 & past commander and chaplain at V.F.W. #9582, all in Vandalia. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Ruby A. Jenkins-Clark; daughter, Bonnie S. Wells; granddaughter, Alicia A. Clark, and numerous siblings. Survived by his daughters, Patty Witt (Mark), Vickie Clark & Debbie Landis (Keith); sister, Joyce Grove; sister-in-law, Cassie McIntosh; 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren & 2 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Morton &

Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH.

Interment with military honors 10:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Poplar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, Oct. 25, 1-3 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
OCT
25
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
OCT
26
Interment
10:00 AM
Poplar Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
