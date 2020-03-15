|
|
GRIFFITH, Cecil R. "Griff" 88, of Springfield, passed away March 10, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born May 18, 1931 in Scioto County, Ohio, the son of Charles and Martha (Benner) Griffith. Mr. Griffith was a member of the Harmony Missionary Baptist Church and was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. Survivors include his loving wife: Helen (Nichols) (Selvage) Griffith, children; Diana, Charles and Cecil, step son; David Selvage, grandchildren; Brian, Nicklus, John, Michelle, Joe, Taylor, Tyler and Cameron, great grandchildren; Caleb, Gwen and Sophia, siblings; Anita, Marty and Barb, his church family at Harmony Missionary Baptist, his friends at North Pointe and special friends; Elden and Rita Smith and family. He was preceded in death by siblings; Clarence, Audrey, Charles, Oscar, Nellie Jo, Arthur, Delores and Frank and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Lowell Sherman officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 15, 2020