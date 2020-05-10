Home

To be announced at a later date
Dayton National Cemetery
Cecil HIMES

Cecil HIMES Obituary
HIMES, Cecil R. Of Hamilton Ohio passed away May 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was the son of Andrew and Naomi Himes of Oxford Ohio. He leaves behind a son Richard Himes, a daughter Sandra Himes, a sister Pauline Stillman of Venice Florida, a sister Narka Gray. His grandchildren are Tyler and wife DiAnna Himes, Zooey Himes, Uncle Paul Himes of Fairfield, and a cousin Patricia Frey. Cecil served honorably in the Army and fought in the Vietnam War (1965-67), where he was a helicopter mechanic and gunner. He also suffered from and lived with the long-term effects of Agent Orange exposure from the war. A private service will be held at the Dayton National Cemetery. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on May 10, 2020
