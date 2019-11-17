Home

Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Shawnee Lodge
4404B State Route 125
West Portsmouth, OH
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Shawnee Lodge
4404B State Route 125
West Portsmouth, OH
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Unitarian Fellowship
2884 US Route 68
Yellow Springs, OH
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Unitarian Fellowship
2884 US Route 68
Yellow Springs, OH
Cecil HOLLAND


1923 - 2019
Cecil HOLLAND Obituary
HOLLAND, Cecil Connor Age 96, died peacefully surrounded by family at Oak Creek Terrace, Kettering, Ohio, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Cecil was born September 8, 1923, in Pomona, Missouri to Cecil and Myrtle (Crapo) Holland. After serving in England during WWII and despite only one year of formal education, Cecil earned his GED and eventually enrolled in Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio. Through co-op experiences there, he found that he loved working with children, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in secondary school social studies. For almost 25 years, he taught history, sociology, and government at Greenon High School. For a full obituary please visit the Conroy Funeral Home website www.conroyfh.com. There will be two celebration of life services: The first one will be held Saturday, November 23 at 2:00 p.m., at the Shawnee Lodge, 4404B State Route 125, West Portsmouth, OH 45663. The second service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2:00 p.m., at the Unitarian Fellowship, 2884 US Route 68, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387, two miles south of Yellow Springs. The family will receive friends one hour prior to each service and a reception will follow. Wear your favorite flannel shirt in Cecil's honor.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 17, 2019
