LAKES, Cecil Age 75 passed away on Thursday March 26, 2020 at Heartland of Woodridge from complications of diabetes. He was born on December 21, 1944 in McKee, KY the son of the late Denver and Delsie (nee Sparks) Lakes. He is survived by his son James (Aurillia) Lakes of San Diego, CA; and his brother Larry (Edna) of Fairfield, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents Denver and Delsie as well as many aunts and uncles. The family would like to express many thanks and gratitude to cousins Glenda, Pam, and Ron; lifelong friend Dave Rodgers; our special aunt Martha and Billy; to Faye and Barbara; to his many friends at Miami University; to Bob his golfing buddy for keeping track of his ball for him; as well as all the people who never forgot about him, we are forever grateful. Visitation will be at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Tuesday March 31, 2020 from 10:00AM-11:30AM then we will be processing to Greenwood Cemetery for a graveside service and burial with Pastor Rick Witt officiating. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 29, 2020