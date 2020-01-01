|
LAY, Cecil H. Age 74 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Cecil was born in Barbourville, Kentucky on May 12, 1945 to Charles and Cynthia Lay. Cecil graduated from Reily High School in 1963 and went on to serve in the United States Navy on the USS Ponchatoula NO-148. Cecil retired from the CSX Railroad after working 30 years as a train dispatcher. Cecil received the highest level of commendation from CSX for heroically saving a young girl's life while working his shift. Cecil was an avid fan of Bluegrass music and had a big heart for rescuing and taking care of stray animals. Cecil is survived by his wife, Denise Prater-Lay; children, Hope Huxel, Rebecca Johnson, Robin Plowman, Cathy Carlson and Shad Anderson; sister, Geneva Moore; brother, Jay Lay; ten grandchildren & eight great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews. Cecil was preceded in death by his son, Charles O. Lay; daughter, Renee Johnson; brothers, Charles, John, & Roy Lay and his parents. Cecil left behind many good friends and his church family that he loved so dearly. The Memorial Service will be held at Stahlheber Baptist Church, 1800 Stahlheber Road, Hamilton, OH, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at noon with Pastor John Wallen officiating. Visitation will directly follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions to the Animal Adoption Foundation of Hamilton, OH. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 1, 2020