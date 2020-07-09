COMBS, Cecile L. "CeCe" Age 86, of West Carrollton, passed away July 4, 2020. She was born August 17, 1933, in Morris, NY, to the late Cecil Emerson and Esther (Nordin) LaRose. Cecile was a Registered Nurse and dedicated her life to helping others. She was retired from St. Elizabeth Rehab Unit after 18 years of service. Cecile enjoyed volunteering at Walnut Creek Nursing Facility as a Bingo Caller and working with the Alzheimer's patients as well as playing music for them. She was a longtime active member of Central Presbyterian Church on Lamme Rd. Cecile was preceded in death by her loving husband, Corbett Albert Combs "Al", and her niece, Karen Dilley-Dunn. She is survived by her sisters, Jeanne Dilley-Smith and Gail LaRose; niece, Kathy Lay; nephews, Michael Dilley, Mark Burford, and Tim Duncan MD. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Woodside Cemetery, 1401 S. Woodside Blvd., Middletown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton
or to the American Heart Assoc.
in Cecile's memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton to leave a special message for the family.