|
|
WALLING, Cecilia Marie Age 92 of Dayton, Ohio went home to be with God on Sunday, November 17th, 2019. C.C. was born in Glandorf, Ohio to Clara and Louis Wortkoetter. She graduated from Glandorf High School in 1944, and completed her nursing credentials from St. Rita's Hospital (Lima, OH) in 1947. She worked at the Dayton VA Hospital, Crestview Nursing Home and Miami Valley Hospital from where she retired. C.C. is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas, her parents and 7 siblings. She is survived by her 8 children and their spouses: Margaret (John Hawkins), Trudi, Mike (Phyllis), Ami (Greg DerSarkisian), Marty (Debbie), Tom (Lisa), Terri (John Sheidler) and Mary Jane (Tom Duerr), her 15 grandchildren & 17 great-grandchildren, who brought a smile to her face and joy to her heart. Her hobbies included gardening, crafts, love of the outdoors and sewing in which her expertise was shown in the many prom dress alterations, wedding and bridesmaid's dresses, local school band and drill team uniforms and quilting. While also busy being a mother and grandmother, she always found time to volunteer: Boy and Girl Scouts as her children grew, St. Anthony's Catholic Church as Eucharistic Minister, their Altar Rosary Society and Right to Life with annual holiday candy and garage sales, St. Vincent De Paul with coordinating and providing meals for the homeless, Mount Saint John's Bergamo Center with sorting donated items to Appalachian families in need, working at the Corner Cupboard Thrift Store, and providing respite care and earning the Pam Fenn Volunteer of the Year award (year 2000) through Catholic Social Services. She taught all of her children the fundamentals of becoming independent successful adults instilling the values of life, love, respect and hard work, along with a strong Catholic faith. C.C. will continue her volunteer efforts in educating students, as she attends Wright State University's Boonshoft School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program. Mom's journey on earth is complete and now she celebrates eternity in heaven where she (and daddy) will be our guardian angels forever. We have known so much happiness and you have given us so much joy, our memory is one gift from God that death cannot destroy. "I love you more." We would like to thank the staff at 10 Wilmington Place for their loving and compassionate care of our mother. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 23rd at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 820 Bowen St., Dayton, Ohio. Family will receive friends one hour prior to Mass. Memorial contributions may be made in C.C.'s name to Corner Cupboard Charities and Thrift Store or Catholic Social Services.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019