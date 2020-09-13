1/
Cecilia WEAVER
WEAVER, Cecilia J. Age 81, of Englewood, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Brookdale of Englewood, following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raleigh & Jean Johnson; by her husband, Dr. Bill Weaver, III; and by an infant daughter. She attended church at Covenant at Sugar Grove. Cecilia is survived by a son, Bill Weaver, IV; daughter, Laura (Brian) Joslin; grandsons, Sam & Eli Joslin; sisters, Pamela Gibler, Vicki Johnson & Sherri Cotter; brothers, Raleigh Johnson, II & John Johnson; along with numerous other relatives and friends. Due to the COVID pandemic, a private graveside service will be held for the immediate family and a Church Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are in care of GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 13, 2020.
