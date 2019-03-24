Home

ZART, Celesta M. Age 63 of Kettering, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. Celesta was born on November 2, 1955 in Pikeville, Kentucky to the late Ersel and Irene Reynolds Murphy. She is survived by her children, Craig, Trisha and Jonathan; son-in-law, Brandon; and a sister, Jennifer Webb. She was a graduate of Belmont High School and retired from Kettering Health Network. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45459. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019
