HOEGLER, Celeste M. 73, of Centerville, OH, passed away peacefully at Kettering Memorial Hospital on May 25, 2020, with her husband at her bedside. Celeste was born to Earl and Josephine (Pressler) Johnson, January 10, 1947. Celeste was married to Michael Hoegler in 1971. Together for exactly 49-years, their individual strengths were perfectly complementary. She is survived by her husband and their two married daughters, Alyson (Corey) Veit, of Columbus, OH, and Lauren (Jason) McNeily, of Springboro, OH. She also leaves eight wonderful grandchildren and five nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death last year by her sister, Winifred (Johnson) Soltz. A Celebration of Life, will be held for Celeste on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM at the Westbrock Funeral Home, located at 5980 Bigger Road, in Kettering, OH. Please refer to www.westbrockfuneralhome.com for the full obituary. In lieu of flowers, on-line donations can be made in Celeste's memory to the OSU Neuro Endocrine Tumors Research and Program Fund (310389) via: https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/?fund=310389 or by making a check payable to: "The OSU Foundation" and adding a separate note that states, "Fund #310389, in the name of Celeste Hoegler". The check mailing address is: The OSU Foundation, PO Box 710811, Columbus, OH 43271.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.