WHITE, Celeste Age 57, of Oakwood, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Celeste was born on May 21, 1962 in Chicago, IL to Frank and Annabelle Betenia. Celeste had a superb business mind and the degrees to support it. She earned her MBA from Wright State University and she was a CPA who managed her own tax practice. She was also a lover of the arts, particularly painting and sculpture. She was preceded in death by her parents. Celeste is survived by her husband of 32 years, Fred; daughters, Brittany (Linden) Ballen, Jackie White; siblings, Pam (Richard) Kator, Frank Betenia, John (Martha) Betenia, Catherine (Ray) Santiago; aunt, Katherine Vales; and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Larry Forman and the ER staff at Miami Valley Hospital. Memorial Services will be held in Chicago at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in her memory at https://sardaa.org Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020