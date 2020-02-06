Home

WHITE, Celeste Age 57, of Oakwood, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Celeste was born on May 21, 1962 in Chicago, IL to Frank and Annabelle Betenia. Celeste had a superb business mind and the degrees to support it. She earned her MBA from Wright State University and she was a CPA who managed her own tax practice. She was also a lover of the arts, particularly painting and sculpture. She was preceded in death by her parents. Celeste is survived by her husband of 32 years, Fred; daughters, Brittany (Linden) Ballen, Jackie White; siblings, Pam (Richard) Kator, Frank Betenia, John (Martha) Betenia, Catherine (Ray) Santiago; aunt, Katherine Vales; and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Larry Forman and the ER staff at Miami Valley Hospital. Memorial Services will be held in Chicago at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in her memory at https://sardaa.org Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020
