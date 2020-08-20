1/1
Celestia YOUNG
YOUNG, Celestia Dorothy Age 79, was born to the late John and Dorothy Boddie. Dorothy entered to rest on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Dorothy leaves her husband, Eugene Young, Dayton, OH; Siblings, Virginia Lowe, Bloomfield, IN, John Boddie, Jr. (Carol), Indianapolis, IN, James Boddie, Sr. (Barbara) Coatesville, IN, Rosia Parker (Edward), Jonesboro, GA, David Boddie (Charmaine), Atlanta, Georgia, Vanessa Jouett, Huntsville, AL, Michael Boddie (Lenessa), Dayton, OH, Cassandra Ways, Huntsville, AL; brothers-in-law, Raymond Young, George Young Richard Young all of Dayton, OH; also her dedicated Care Provider, Annie Franklin. A retiree of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, General Electric and H&R Block. Dorothy's favorite flower was the red rose. Her family came second only to God, a member of the Ethan Temple Seventh-day Adventist Church. Private family services will be held 1 P.M., Friday, August 21, 2020, at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Walk Through Visitation from 12:00 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
