CELIA MCMURCHY
1927 - 2020
McMURCHY, Celia B. "Cil" Celia B. "Cil" McMurchy, 93, of Miamisburg, went home to be with her Heavenly Father Monday, August 3, 2020. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Celia was born July 5, 1927, in Maytown, Kentucky. She retired from Monsanto after 32 years of service and attended First Baptist Church Miamisburg. Celia was a member of the American Legion Post #165 Women's Auxiliary, the Moose Lodge #1645, and was an original member of the Owen Sound Sister City Group. She will always be remembered for the love and devotion she gave to her family. Celia is survived by her husband of 61 years, Jerry McMurchy; children, Larry (Coreen) Webb, Donnie (Ruth Ann) Webb, Victoria McMurchy, Rick (Deanna) McMurchy, Sherri (Steve) Holtrup, and Sandi McMurchy; grandchildren, Lisa Webb, Teena Webb-Sparkman, Christi (Doug) Fryman, Kelli Webb, Janell (Justin) Ruxer, Tony Holtrup, Brittany (Trent) Terry, Brad Holp, Sarah and Nathan McMurchy, Chelsea Dillion, Shawn (Nicole) McCoy, and Michelle (Kevin) Boehm; 20 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; sisters-in-law, Barbara and Geri Young; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Mattie (Neff) Young and siblings, Clyde, Cletus, Raymond, Elbert, Bill, Paul, Chuck, Daisy, Sylvia, and June. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 AM 1 PM on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 PM at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg. Due to COVID-19, social distancing rules will be in place and masks are required. Memorial contributions may be made in Celia's memory to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 6, 2020.
